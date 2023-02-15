New City of Albany course allows participants to meet city leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Registration for the next Government 101 course with the City of Albany is open.

Government 101 is a free eight-week course that was launched in 2021. It allows people to meet city leaders and learn how the city government and individual departments operate.

The class is limited to 20 participants per eight-week course which allows participants to have a more one-on-one experience. Participants will meet with officials from departments like the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Municipal Court and Parks and Recreation. Each class will from 6-8 p.m.

Participants are able to ask city leaders questions about how their departments operate. Participants will also share a meal with the presenters and other city staff that attend each class.

Participants are allowed to miss two classes before they are removed from the course. Those interested should verify that they will be available for six, if not all, eight classes before registering.

Space is limited and participants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at https://forms.albanyga.gov/Forms/gov101.

