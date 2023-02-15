Late week rain and cooler temps return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather spring-like Valentine’s Day. Abundant sunshine with pleasantly mild 70s this afternoon. Just as nice through the evening, otherwise not as cold as lows drop into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow increasing clouds and staying dry as a weak cold front push east. Expect another unseasonably warm day as highs top the upper 70s.

A stronger cold front brings rain and thunderstorms into SGA after midnight Thursday into early Friday. A strong storm or two is possible however the severe threat remains lows.

The front passes Friday ushering in drier and colder air on a brisk northwest wind. A significant drop in temperatures with highs upper 50s low 60s Friday and Saturday and lows in the 30s for the weekend.

Winter’s chill relaxes Sunday as a warming trend gets underway. Highs rise from the upper 60s to 80 and lows into mid 50s early week. Mostly dry through midweek.

