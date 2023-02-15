First Alert Weather
Late Week Cold Front
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Warming to near 80° by Thursday with increasing clouds & wind. Rain returns late Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain totals of up to 1/2″ expected. Sever threat is limited to a damaging wind gust early near the Alabama State Line. Colder again for the first half of the weekend. Warming back above average early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
