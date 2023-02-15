Ask the Expert
Late Week Cold Front
We're starting off in the mid 40s. Maybe a patch of fog or two then turning partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures getting well into the 60s by 10 o'clock an
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Warming to near 80° by Thursday with increasing clouds & wind. Rain returns late Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain totals of up to 1/2″ expected. Sever threat is limited to a damaging wind gust early near the Alabama State Line. Colder again for the first half of the weekend. Warming back above average early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

