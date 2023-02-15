Cordele PD to host community forum

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department will host a community forum to hear concerns and answer questions from the community.

The forum will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 7-8 p.m. It will be at the Community Clubhouse, 108 E 15th Ave.

Police Chief Jalon Heard and the police department command staff will be in attendance.

“Community engagement takes everyone, and we want you to be part of that. Public forums allow everyone to express their views about key issues of concern and what can be done about them,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.