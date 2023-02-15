Cordele city leader faces potential removal from office

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele city commissioner could be removed from office.

Commissioner Royce Reeves’s hearing comes after he was suspended by Governor Bryan Kemp for an incident that happened back in June of 2021.

Reeves is accused of pushing a state trooper to get beyond police lines at the scene of a wreck.

He was arrested after officers say he tried to get to the scene three separate times. In August of 2021, a grand jury indicted Reeves on two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The purpose of Wednesday’s hearing was to see if both parties were ready for trial.

Maranda Holliday is the deputy clerk.

“His attorney announced that they were ready for trial,” Holliday said. “So our judge will create a ready list at some point, and our jury trial term is from February 27th to March the 10th. So it could possibly be tried during that term of court.”

Cordele City Chairman Josh Deriso says he is waiting to see the evidence of the case.

“I think the biggest issue would be the fact that he tried to use his commissioner status to threaten to be taken across the caution tape. And criminal trespassing is actually a charge I believe,” Deriso said. “I think that Commissioner Reeves, given his character, given the history of his actions, I think there’s already enough to have him removed.”

Joshua Deriso is the Cordele commission chairman. (WALB)

Deriso says drama surrounding the incident has, ultimately, slowed down progress when it comes to commission matters.

That’s something Cordele City Attorney Tommy Coleman went into more detail.

“For a while, he was out. And it was difficult,” Coleman said. “You have to have three votes for something to pass. And during the period that he was out, it sometimes became difficult to reach that three votes. And the matter fails if you can’t have three votes.”

Cordele City Attorney Tommy Coleman

Commissioner Reeves will stay on the commission until the trial.

WALB reached out to Reeves, but he was not available for comment.

