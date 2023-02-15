Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends, family, and colleagues are mourning the recent death of a businessman, community advocate, and mentor Thomas Dortch Jr.

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement Wednesday:

“It was clear Thomas Dortch Jr. loved his community, which is why he worked so hard for it. He was a trailblazer, a community advocate, and a renowned speaker with a sharp intellect and a public servant’s heart. As we reflect on his life, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The city of Atlanta will miss his inspiring example, but his life and his service to the community will always be celebrated and remembered.”

District 3 Council member Byron Amos also issued the following statement after the passing of Thomas Dortch Jr.

“I grieve today for the loss of an Atlanta icon, Mr. Thomas W. Dortch Jr., affectionately known as ‘Tommy.’ The owner of many successful businesses, including TWD Inc., Tommy lived a life of service that transversed continents. As the former national chairman of the 100 Black Men of America Inc., Tommy ushered in a standard of service that resonated throughout the organization. For more than 60 years, Tommy worked to improve the city’s economic, educational, and youth initiatives with the goal of advancing equity for African Americans. Today, we honor his life and legacy and salute him for his years of service and dedication to the city of Atlanta. Each day, his tireless work sought to build Atlanta into the beloved community that Dr. King often discussed and for that, we are thankful. He will be sorely missed.”

Last year the city of Atlanta declared Nov. 7 as Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Day in honor of 100 Black Men of America chairman Tommy Dortch.

Throughout his lifetime, Dortch has worked with countless organizations, including the Atlanta Business League and the Georgia Democratic Party along with schools across metro Atlanta.

Deeply saddened to hear my friend Thomas "Tommy" Dortch, Jr. of @100BlackMen has passed away.

⁰He was a trailblazer whose decades of leadership in the community moved Georgia forward and paved the way for so many who have come behind him.

⁰Praying for his family & many friends. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 15, 2023

Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) released a statement saying in part:

“I was blessed to not only serve alongside Tommy for over 25 years with the NCBCP Board of Directors, he was also my mentor, my brother and my friend for most of my adult life. Tommy recruited me as a student on the campus of Clark College in the early 1980s as a volunteer to organize voter registration drives and to get involved in civil rights with the NAACP Atlanta Chapter. He supported me throughout my career and I thank God for the blessing of having met and known Tommy for over 40+ years. I will ‘never forget to remember’ Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. and will do all I can to keep his legacy alive by continuing to do the work to lift up our people.”

Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant released the following statement:

“Chairman Thomas Dortch is a once-in-a-lifetime gift to New Birth, Atlanta and the world. He is an icon of business and literally the blueprint for how you fuse moral character, vision, and ambition.He leaves an unparalleled legacy of leadership and mentorship, bringing value to every space he occupied and with every person he encountered.His impact on New Birth is undeniable and will last forever. We are grateful for and inspired by his leadership, his loyalty, and his immense contributions to our ministry.We celebrate his life and praise God for all that Chairman Dortch accomplished on behalf of others during his life. Well done, Mr. Chairman.”

MARTA released the following statement on the passing of Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.:

MARTA joins all of Atlanta in mourning the loss of Thomas Dortch, a lifelong civic leader, philanthropist, and entrepreneur whose work reached every corner of the City, including transportation support for MARTA Mobility customers. Mr. Dortch was vocal and action-oriented about wanting to leave communities better than he found them, and his tireless commitment to that promise is evident in every community MARTA serves. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he impacted.

