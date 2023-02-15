Ask the Expert
Albany Tech trying to attract more men to healthcare professions

KPTV
The panel will feature professional healthcare representatives.(unsplash.com)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will be holding a panel in an effort to fill the growing number of job vacancies in the healthcare profession.

“Are You Man Enough To Be In Healthcare” is a panel discussion to be held in the Kirkland Conference Center on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. Professionals from various healthcare fields will be present to answer questions and discuss some of the challenges they have experienced and overcome on their journey into the field.

The representatives are Phoebe Putney Hospital Radiologist Dr. Lorenzo Carson, Albany Area Primary Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Clifton Bush, Phoebe Physicians Group Director of Operations Martavius Marcus and Phoebe Health Systems Certified Pharmacy Technician Gregory Ewing.

“Men, traditionally, are underrepresented in healthcare professions. This trend is prevalent in healthcare education programs as well. Our goal for this event is to allow participants an opportunity to hear from men that are in the profession and engage in dialogue about what they do on a daily basis,” said Lisa Stephens, Albany Tech dean of healthcare and business technology.

For more information on the panel, contact ATC Director of Student Wellness Lashea Dancer at (229) 430-3614 or ldancer@albanytech.edu.

