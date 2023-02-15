Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2023 South Ga. Film Festival set for early March

The festival will feature 95 films from around the world, country and region.
The festival will feature 95 films from around the world, country and region.(Storyblocks)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The 2023 South Georgia Film Festival (SGFF) will be from March 3-5 and includes 95 films from around the world, country and region.

On March 3, the festival will kick off at Valdosta State University (VSU) with screenings and panels on documentary photography and with casting agent Chris Paris of Fieldstein | Paris Casting.

The day will end with screenings of these films:

On March 4, attendees can attend panels, watch films, meet filmmakers and attend Pitchfest. The panels will include visiting filmmakers, VSU alumni, and Melissa Simpson of Film Impact Georgia with grant recipients Jeremy Thao and Shandrea Evans.

The screening will include:

On March 5, there will be an awards ceremony followed by a recap of the winners from the weekend. The family-friendly block will showcase RINGO, along with a group of animal-friendly documentaries.

The two out-of-competition screenings will include:

Tickets are $40 for access to all the virtual films, the in-person screenings and the parties. Purchase tickets at http://SGFF23.eventive.org

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Crisp County is among 9 other counties un Georgia that can claim assistance.
Crisp Co. among Georgia counties that can apply for Jan. 12th storm relief
Gun Laws (graphic)
Georgia state lawmakers propose tougher gun laws
Identifying Authentic Vs Fake Prescription Pills; Counterfeit Fentanyl on The Rise in Parts of...
Identifying authentic vs. fake prescription pills; Counterfeit Fentanyl on the rise in southwest Ga.
Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Albany Police...
APD asking for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Latest News

The forum will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7-8 p.m. It will be at the Community Clubhouse, 108...
Cordele PD to host community forum
The panel will feature professional healthcare representatives.
Albany Tech trying to attract more men to healthcare professions
Government 101 is an eight-week course.
New City of Albany course allows participants to meet city leaders
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods