2023 South Ga. Film Festival set for early March

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The 2023 South Georgia Film Festival (SGFF) will be from March 3-5 and includes 95 films from around the world, country and region.

On March 3, the festival will kick off at Valdosta State University (VSU) with screenings and panels on documentary photography and with casting agent Chris Paris of Fieldstein | Paris Casting.

The day will end with screenings of these films:

On March 4, attendees can attend panels, watch films, meet filmmakers and attend Pitchfest. The panels will include visiting filmmakers, VSU alumni, and Melissa Simpson of Film Impact Georgia with grant recipients Jeremy Thao and Shandrea Evans.

The screening will include:

On March 5, there will be an awards ceremony followed by a recap of the winners from the weekend. The family-friendly block will showcase RINGO, along with a group of animal-friendly documentaries.

The two out-of-competition screenings will include:

Tickets are $40 for access to all the virtual films, the in-person screenings and the parties. Purchase tickets at http://SGFF23.eventive.org

