Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Warming then wetter and cooler

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nice treat of sunshine and pleasantly cool 60s have kicked off the new week. Tonight, lows are back into the 30s for a chilly start Tuesday. Although more clouds roll in sunshine continues with milder low 70s on Valentine’s Day. Look for a sun/cloud mix and a warming trend as lows rise from the upper 30s to upper 50s while highs range from around 70 to near 80 on Thursday.

Enjoy the unseasonably warm air which comes with more rain and a threat for strong-severe storms. This moves in late Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain becomes likely after midnight into early Friday. The front quickly passes ushering in drier and briefly cooler Friday and Saturday. Lows drop again into the 30s with highs upper 50s low 60s. Still dry and warming into the upper 60s to mid 70s Sunday into early week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Albany Police...
APD asking for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
Byne Baptist Church hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Photo of escaped Terrell Co. inmate Richard Boswell
Terrell Co. inmate who escaped from courthouse caught
17-year-old Amonney Brown and a 13-year-old juvenile were charged in a burglary in Valdosta,...
Two arrested in Valdosta burglary

Latest News

Warming until cold front arrives
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Feb 13
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather