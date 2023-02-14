Warming then wetter and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nice treat of sunshine and pleasantly cool 60s have kicked off the new week. Tonight, lows are back into the 30s for a chilly start Tuesday. Although more clouds roll in sunshine continues with milder low 70s on Valentine’s Day. Look for a sun/cloud mix and a warming trend as lows rise from the upper 30s to upper 50s while highs range from around 70 to near 80 on Thursday.

Enjoy the unseasonably warm air which comes with more rain and a threat for strong-severe storms. This moves in late Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain becomes likely after midnight into early Friday. The front quickly passes ushering in drier and briefly cooler Friday and Saturday. Lows drop again into the 30s with highs upper 50s low 60s. Still dry and warming into the upper 60s to mid 70s Sunday into early week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.