Tifton peanut grower recognized for commitment to Georgia’s peanut industry

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is commending a Tifton peanut grower for his commitment to Georgia’s agricultural community.

Tyron Spearman is the executive director of the National Peanut Buying Points Association. Spearman was awarded the Peanut Hull of Fame Award, the highest honor in the industry, in 2013.

“Locally, Spearman is well-known as editor of the Peanut Grower Magazine, which is mailed to 8,000 peanut farmers,” Ossoff said in his commendation.

According to Ossoff, Spearman helped initiate the American Peanut Council’s Export Promotion program in 1978.

“Mr. President, I recognize and commend Tyron Spearman for his lifetime of service and work advancing Georgia’s and the United States’ peanut industry,” Ossoff said.

