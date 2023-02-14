Pitchfest is coming to 2023 South Georgia Film Festival

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Studios will be accepting three-minute film and television pitches during the 2023 South Georgia Film Festival (SGFF) Pitchfest.

The Pitchfest will be limited to 20 participants who will buy their spots for $25. Participants will be contacted by Feb. 25 to give them enough time to put together their pitch.

After each pitch, producers will give participants feedback. Festival pass holders are able to sit in on the pitches.

The winners will receive a $250 cash prize and a one-hour consulting session with a panel of judges with advice on strategy to move forward with their project.

“As we grow the film industry in South Georgia, we are thrilled to be able to support local filmmakers in telling their own unique and inspiring stories,” Honnie Korngold of South Georgia Studios said. “This is only the beginning and we want South Georgians interested in working in film to know just what is possible for them here in their own backyard.”

The festival will start on March 3 on the Valdosta State University campus with screenings and panels on documentary photography and with Feldstein Paris Casting Agent Chris Paris. The festival will conclude at the Valdosta Mall Plaza with a showing of “The Holiday Dating Guide.”

Festival passes are $40 and include access to all the in-person screenings and panels for the day. All college and high school students can get free entry into the screenings and panels by providing their student ID.

The festival is free for Get a Pitchefest ticket, a festival pass and see the full film guide, here.

