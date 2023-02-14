Ask the Expert
Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser

Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the cold on the side of the road.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Police in Alaska gave a ride to an unusual passenger after a concerned resident called them about the animal’s exposure to the cold weather.

The Anchorage Police Department made a Facebook post saying they picked up a pig in the Fairview area. They said someone saw the animal standing on the side of the road and that he “looked cold.”

“We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic,” the department said in the post.

Officers said they promptly drove the pig, whose name is Elvis Pigsly, back home to his owners.

The officers also said Elvis was quite friendly.

The department said the incident was similar to another that took place nearly a year ago when they received a call for a turkey attempting to make its way into a convenience store.

