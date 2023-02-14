Ask the Expert
Opening statements heard in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial

Capt. Justin Bedwell died after being shot while pursuing Troy and Brad Phillips in 2021, and...
Capt. Justin Bedwell died after being shot while pursuing Troy and Brad Phillips in 2021, and both men were charged in connection to his death. Troy Phillips is standing trial in connection to Bedwell’s death.(MGN)
By WALB News Team and Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Opening statements in the trial for one of two brothers charged in connection to the shooting death of a Decatur County deputy began Tuesday.

Capt. Justin Bedwell died after being shot while pursuing Troy and Brad Phillips in 2021, and both men were charged in connection to his death.

Troy Phillips is standing trial in connection to Bedwell’s death.

Prosecutors confirmed Brad Phillips pleaded guilty. Troy Phillips pleaded not guilty. The defense argued Troy Phillips is not guilty because his brother was the sole violator and shooter on that tragic night.

The 911 call of Bedwell’s last words was played during opening statements. After an emotionally jarring showing of Bedwell’s body cam footage the night he was shot, Judge Heather Lanier ended court proceedings early Tuesday.

The prosecutor called up several witnesses, some of which were victims in the seven-count aggravated assault charges against 42-year-old Troy Phillips.

The defense argued Brad Phillips was under the influence of meth the night of the shooting and Troy Phillips was trying to help him with his drug addiction. The defense added at some point during the night of the deadly shooting, he was trying to get away from his brother.

Garrett Wooten, the Seminole County deputy who initiated the pursuit of the brothers, recalled moments throughout the night of the deadly shooting. Footage and surveillance from witness Jesse Whitley’s home showed the two men armed with guns. Something the defense argues doesn’t speak toward Troy Phillips’ involvement.

Brad Phillips will be called to the stand on Wednesday to testify.

