Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
By Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Valentine’s Day, a holiday for celebrating love, is especially significant for one Kentucky couple.

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married 73 years ago on Feb. 14, 1950.

“So, we’ve had a good life and we’re happy to be here on Valentine’s Day in 2023,” Roy Sorrell told WKYT.

With a long and successful marriage, the Sorrells know the secret to keeping the relationship alive.

“Well, I guess being in love with each other,” Roy Sorrell said.

His answer is simple enough, but Evelyn Sorrell has a different perspective.

“She was very agreeable with me and my work,” Roy Sorrell said. “My job kept me away quite a bit, but she was always very generous.”

“That’s probably why we’re still married,” Evelyn Sorrell said.

The two are inseparable these days.

“I just don’t feel like going any place other than with her,” Roy Sorrell said.

And for those aspiring to be like them, Roy Sorrell offers a word of wisdom.

“Be careful in your selection of a partner,” he said. “Appreciate the partner that you select if they’re compatible.”

If followed wisely, other lucky lovebirds can take a similar life path from walking down the aisle together to using walkers together.

Sterling Meadows Assisted Living in Mount Sterling is holding their Valentine’s dance Tuesday. The staff says they’re expecting Roy and Evelyn Sorrell to be the stars of the show.

“They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see what you would want in the future,” Cameron Wells, the residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Albany Police...
APD asking for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
Byne Baptist Church hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Photo of escaped Terrell Co. inmate Richard Boswell
Terrell Co. inmate who escaped from courthouse caught
17-year-old Amonney Brown and a 13-year-old juvenile were charged in a burglary in Valdosta,...
Two arrested in Valdosta burglary

Latest News

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks
Photo of the Texas Raider plaque unveiling in Douglas
Douglas honors fallen airmen with plaque unveiling
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72