DPD looking for to suspects in trailer theft

The trailer was taken on Feb. 7 around 5 a.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is looking for two suspects who took stole a small horse trailer from Rock Solid Cargo on Feb. 7 around 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The suspects also took several items including tires, rims and LED lights. The two men used a key to enter the premises and are suspected to have knowledge of the layout of the property.

Anyone with information should contact the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Douglas Police Department tipline a (912) 260-3600.

