Douglas honors fallen airmen with plaque unveiling

City leaders said although they stayed in Douglas for a few days, they left an impact and legacy on the community.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Douglas city leaders unveiled a memorial plaque honoring aviators who died in a mid-air crash in 2022.

Members of the Commemorative Air Force B-17 died at the Wings Over the Dallas WWll Air Show.

City leaders say although they stayed in Douglas for a few days, they left an impact and legacy on the community. Four of the six airmen that were killed in Dallas were present at the Douglas War Bird Expo in May to showcase vintage aircraft to the community.

During a Texas air show, two aircraft’s, a P-63 and a B-17, collided from the rear end generating a fireball explosion on impact. The flight crews on both aircraft were fatally injured. This happened months after being stationed in Douglas for their air show.

WALB spoke with Stanley Lott who serves on the Douglas Airbase Preservation Committee. He says he was in total shock the day he found out about the tragedy. He encourages the community to support the families impacted.

On Monday, Mayor Tony Paulk revealed a plaque in their honor.

Mayor Paulk also proclaimed the days of May 31st through June 2nd as Texas Raider Day in their honor.

