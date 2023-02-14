Crisp Co. among Georgia counties that can apply for Jan. 12th storm relief
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Due to severe weather that came through the western portion of Georgia in January, Crisp County and other counties are now able to receive assistance.
Crisp County is the only county in southwest Georgia that is able to claim public assistance. Public assistance can go towards debris removal and emergency work on a public facility or infrastructure that is damaged or destroyed, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).
For more information on storm assistance call (1-800) 621-3362, or click here.
