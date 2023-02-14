Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Albany Police...
APD asking for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
The CCSO and CPD are working together to determine if there is any connection between suspected...
Two suspected fentanyl overdose deaths in Crisp Co.
17-year-old Amonney Brown and a 13-year-old juvenile were charged in a burglary in Valdosta,...
Two arrested in Valdosta burglary
First and Broad sells "229" hats to represent the area code for Southwest Georgia.
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
The robbery happened at a CVS Pharmacy on North Ashley Street around 4:45 a.m. When officers...
Valdosta armed robbery suspect arrested

Latest News

FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee...
Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts