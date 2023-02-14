Albany Fire Department asking for over $3M for new trucks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department says they need new fire trucks. And firefighters say these much-needed improvements will affect you at home.

Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott says the new equipment is needed and will ultimately help the quality of their responses.

The department presented its case for purchasing three new pumper trucks costing of $3,020,103.

Funding for this project would be budgeted in SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The pumper trucks carry the water and hoses and serve as the initial truck that arrives on scene to extinguish fires.

“The trucks that we’ve had they’re beginning to get some age on them,” Scott said. “And so now, it’s time to replace them. And as we talked about today, they’re possibly three years out from arriving so we’re trying to get approval now so that when that order is made, it’ll time out perfectly to come in and make those replacements.”

The trucks would not arrive until 2026. And Scott says they are expecting all the latest and greatest updates.

“The technology on fire trucks continues to improve,” Scott said. “And we’ve made strides with rollover protection for our vehicles, moving to a clean cab technology to protect our firefighters from carcinogens. Cancer-causing toxins that are out there going into this clean cab technology approach.”

The department is working with officials when it comes to the budget.

“We’re just so grateful that SPLOSTS is in place,” Scott said. “It allows the county to make these kinds of purchases. The significant investment, of course, is made in public safety. And it certainly helps that SPLOSTS had a approved and allowed for those dollars to be out in place for these very expensive purchases.”

The vote for the new trucks will take place Monday, Feb. 20.

