Why the ‘Divine 9′ are important to Black History Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many may not recognize Black greek letter organizations or Divine 9 organizations as a part of Black history.

Black greek letter organizations are an integral part of Black history and were crucial to the advancement of African-Americans.

“D9 Sororities and Fraternities are very important to Black history. They stand for our rights and are advocates for our community. Without them we wouldn’t have excelled as much as we have,” said Breanna Pierce, Miss Albany State and member of Gamma Sigma Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha at Albany State.

Black greek letter organizations have long and rich histories. They were created for the advancement of Black people and to be safe spaces at times when Black Americans were fighting for their rights.

“D9 history is Black history in every aspect. It is our struggle. It is our strife. It is our place of being. It’s us finding who we are and finding ways to connect with one another. That’s what every organization has in common. We all serve a purpose,” said Kayla Congress, president of Delta Rho Chapter Delta Sigma Theta at Albany State.

Each Black greek letter organization has its own history and certain dates and symbols that are unique to them. There is a sense of community, pride and accomplishment that comes with being in a Black greek letter organization.

“My first encounter with Kappa Alpha Psi was, they had an event. One thing I noticed about them was the way they carried themselves. They carried themselves to such a high standard,” said Trajan Harris, polemarch of Delta Xi Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi at Albany State.

“To know that I have a community, not only within my organization but with other organizations. It’s just a bigger family that I am a part of,” said Shantoria Johnson, president of Phi Beta Chapter Zeta Phi Beta at Albany State.

All of the organizations within the Divine 9 are lifetime commitments, meaning the service that they do continues beyond college in an effort to continue the legacy of each organization.

