Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Feb. 28, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Washington Nationals founder Ted Lerner has died. He was 97. Lerner bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. he was 97.

A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018.

Under the Lerners’ ownership, the Nationals went from one of baseball’s worst teams in their first several seasons in Washington to World Series champions in 2019. The Lerners also are credited with revitalizing the city’s Navy Yard area since Nationals Park opened in 2008.

Last year, they began exploring the possibility of selling the team, which is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes, which estimates the family’s net worth is $6.6 billion thanks to the Nationals and Lerner Enterprises, one of the largest property-owning companies in the Washington area.

___

AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
Byne Baptist Church hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Photo of escaped Terrell Co. inmate Richard Boswell
Terrell Co. inmate who escaped from courthouse caught
Flood advisory for Southwest Georgia.
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany

Latest News

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win
Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan....
Police stop U-Haul after report of pedestrians struck in NYC
17-year-old Amonney Brown and a 13-year-old juvenile were charged in a burglary in Valdosta,...
Two arrested in Valdosta burglary
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane