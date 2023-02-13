Ask the Expert
Valdosta armed robbery suspect arrested

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Valdosta armed robbery that happened on Saturday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The robbery happened at a CVS Pharmacy on North Ashley Street around 4:45 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a man entered the store with a handgun.

The man threatened employees before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to VPD. Police said no employees were injured.

Police said during the investigation, the suspect, later identified as Herman Gifford, 36, was hiding behind bushes behind the store and holding a handgun.

Police said after a brief standoff, Gifford was taken into custody.

Gifford was taken to Lowndes County Jail. He was charged with felony armed robbery, two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony terroristic threats, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

“This was incredible work by our officers and detectives. They continued to check the area and when they encountered the offender, who was holding a gun, they showed patience and did an outstanding job to bring the tense situation to a peaceful resolution,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

