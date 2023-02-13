Ask the Expert
Two suspected fentanyl overdose deaths in Crisp Co.

Law enforcement issues warning on fentanyl rise
The CCSO and CPD are working together to determine if there is any connection between suspected overdoses reported in the city.(Arizona's Family)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a warning after responding to two fatal suspected overdoses.

The Cordele Police Department (CPD) posted about the overdoses on Facebook.

“Over this past weekend, public safety has dealt with several cases in which people have overdosed both in the city and the county on suspected fentanyl. Unfortunately, some of those individuals have passed, and others remain hospitalized,” the post said.

CCSO and CPD are working together to determine if there is any connection between suspected overdoses reported in the city.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones,” Billy Hancock, Crisp County sheriff, said.

The CPD Facebook post said that fentanyl-laced pills can look identical to the real ones.

Back in May 2022, CCSO issued a previous public safety announcement about fentanyl in Crisp County.

“I said then that we could not do this alone; those words remain true today. I urge the community to continue to help us raise awareness and report drug activity. Help save a life,” Hancock said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 276-2600.

