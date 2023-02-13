Ask the Expert
Two arrested in Valdosta burglary

17-year-old Amonney Brown and a 13-year-old juvenile were charged in a burglary in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.(WIFR)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested on Sunday in connection to a burglary at S&M Food Mart in Valdosta, according to police.

Valdosta police responded to the food mart on N Barack Obama Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been damaged.

Another responding officer observed three men in the area. Two fled on foot but were quickly caught and detained and one was revealed to not be involved in criminal activity and was released to his mother.

The two suspects were Amonney Brown, 17, and a 13-year-old juvenile.

Police said the front door to the food mart was damaged and merchandise was taken, which was able to be recovered.

Both were charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

Brown was taken to Lowndes County Jail and the juvenile was detained at the Thomasville Regional Youth Center.

