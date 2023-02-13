Living Bridges Ministry tackles theft incidents by opening a brand-new warehouse

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit that helps build the Lowndes County community through several different ministries — is starting to cut back on some of the help they’ve been generously giving.

Living Bridges Ministry has experienced numerous theft incidents. Two incidents happened in February. Before that, a couple of thefts around the Christmas holiday season. Because of the thefts, several people will be penalized — even if they’ve done nothing wrong.

“It really frustrates me because I use the tablets here to make resumes and stuff like that. So, when they steal a tablet, that makes it harder for me to do a resume when I don’t have a tablet at my house.” Bill Marble, a student who has participated in Living Bridges Programs for two years, said. “There’s a lot of people that come here to use this facility to better themselves.”

Living Bridges Ministry has experienced numerous incidents involving theft at their location on Adair Street in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Living Bridges leaders say it would be hard to quantify how many times they’ve been stolen from, but it’s starting to become a weekly thing.

“Of course, if you own stuff and it’s taken from you, you are frustrated. But it’s even more frustrating as a nonprofit.” Executive Director of Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta, Darcy Gunter said. “It’s just kind of added up over the last few months where we felt like this was a great time to shut down, move things to the new warehouse, which is now ready for us, revamp some programming structure, and then reopen for everybody.”

Darcy Gunter is the executive director of Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta. She says she doesn't like punishing the community, but she will get this theft under control. (Source: WALB)

Living Bridges will now offer a one-hour orientation before anyone will receive any service. However, they say that won’t be the only change.

“Unfortunately, our food pantry that was 24/7 here in the front yard will be locked. People are not only taking all the food and leaving it open to rot the things they don’t like, but they’re also getting food from the food pantry and then coming on the front porch and stealing. So, we’re going to lock that down — which will help that be a deterrent,” Gunter said.

In 2022, Living Bridges Ministry served over 700 families in several different ways. All are out of one location. This new warehouse is one step they’ve taken towards tackling the thefts they’ve been seeing.

“One of the things that have contributed to the theft is the fact that we are overflowing with donations.” Gunter said.” “Donations will be processed down there, stored down there, we’ll be able to go get what we need and bring it back to this facility. That’ll free up space in this facility to continue the classes and the programming we do offer — that help people move their lives forward.”

Living Bridges says they’re excited to have their new warehouse. Only employees will be allowed in for now.

“It does have security measures, just like here. It has security cameras; it will have an alarm system and other things. But at this time, we won’t allow client volunteers; we won’t have any programming down there— until we can get everything figured out,” Gunter said.

Marble says this new warehouse came right on time.

“The new facility now is really, really needed because this place was overflowing with donations. Now, they’ll have somewhere to store it and we’ll have more classroom area where we can learn a lot more,” Marble said.

Whether it was educational hours, meals served or the 23,000 items of clothing Living Bridges helped the community with, people say the organization is needed. And they deserve this new warehouse.

