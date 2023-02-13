Jury selection underway for man charged in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection is underway in the trial for one of two men charged in connection to a 2021 shooting incident that claimed the life of a Decatur County lawman.

Troy Phillips is standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell and other charges related to what led up to the deadly shooting incident.

Phillips was charged with several offenses, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, home invasion, among others.

Phillips pleaded not guilty.

The jury of 12 will be selected from a pool of 100 potential jurors.

The shooting incident:

Bedwell was killed following an officer-involved shooting in February 2021.

A traffic stop turned to chase and a manhunt for two suspects — Troy Phillips and Wade Phillips — led up to the shooting.

During the pursuit, the suspects tried to enter a home by shooting through the door but the homeowner shot back at the suspects.

Bedwell arrived at the scene and was shot at while his vehicle and hit. He later died at a Florida hospital.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen is in the courtroom. This is a developing story and we will update it as jury selection proceeds.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

