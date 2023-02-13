Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Miles Bryant (City of Doraville)

The City of Doraville released a statement on the arrest of Bryant saying in part:

The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales. The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.

Morales’ funeral was held this afternoon.

16-year-old Susana Morales (WANF)

Morales’ family told Atlanta News First they are relieved to be getting justice.

“A really hard final goodbye and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” Jasmine Morales, her sister, said. “But we got good news today so that gave us hope.”

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.