Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death
Doraville police officials released a statement about the former officer charged in connection to Susana Morales’ death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime.
Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.
The City of Doraville released a statement on the arrest of Bryant saying in part:
Morales’ funeral was held this afternoon.
Morales’ family told Atlanta News First they are relieved to be getting justice.
“A really hard final goodbye and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” Jasmine Morales, her sister, said. “But we got good news today so that gave us hope.”
