Former police officer charged in connection to Georgia teen’s death

Doraville police officials released a statement about the former officer charged in connection to Susana Morales’ death
Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant
Mugshot of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Miles Bryant
Miles Bryant(City of Doraville)

The City of Doraville released a statement on the arrest of Bryant saying in part:

Morales’ funeral was held this afternoon.

16-year-old Susana Morales
16-year-old Susana Morales(WANF)

Morales’ family told Atlanta News First they are relieved to be getting justice.

“A really hard final goodbye and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” Jasmine Morales, her sister, said. “But we got good news today so that gave us hope.”

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

