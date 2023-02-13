Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. commissioners meet graduating class of political leadership class

The graduating class wants to make Dougherty County grow and prosper.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is seeing new and upcoming leaders. Those leaders are Dougherty County residents and are working to better the place they call home.

Several Dougherty County residents are part of the first graduating class in the political leadership program. A class that’s giving them an inside look into local government.

Dougherty County commissioners were introduced to the inaugural graduating class of the Political Leadership Institute on Monday.

Julian Marcus is a graduate and member of the Political Leadership Institute.
Julian Marcus is a graduate and member of the Political Leadership Institute.(WALB)

Julian Marcus is a member of the group.

“What this institute has done is just given an opportunity for citizens who desire to serve in the public community as volunteers to get basically a peak behind the veil to see the inner workings of the City of Albany and the county,” Marcus said. “How they interact, what the responsibilities of each department are, and who the players are in those positions.”

The program essentially gives people a taste of what it’s like to be an elected official.

Marcus said he joined to invest in his community.

“I think there’s a cohort that’s scheduled for sometime next year,” he said. “So people should be looking out if you’re one of those persons that would like to serve in the community. It’s just a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about their institutions and their community. So they can have a better understanding of the services that their tax dollars are paying for.”

Marcus said those interested in joining should reach out to the Albany Chamber of Commerce.

