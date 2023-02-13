Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Be on the lookout for romance scams this Valentine’s Day

There has been an 80% increase in romance scams from 2020 to 2021.
There has been an 80% increase in romance scams from 2020 to 2021.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has tips on how to avoid romance scams this Valentine’s Day and year round.

“Unfortunately, con artists will prey on people’s most vulnerable emotions by taking advantage of those who turn to online platforms in an attempt to foster new connections,” Carr said.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 79,700 reports of romance scams with total losses in excess of $547 million and a median loss per victim of $2,400 in 2021. That’s an 80% increase from 2020.

Older adults ages 70 and up are particularly vulnerable with a median loss of $7,600 in 2021.

“On Valentine’s Day and all year round, you should be cautious with what you share online and never send money or sensitive data to someone you have not met in person. Knowledge is key, and our Consumer Protection Division is offering important tips to help all Georgians protect against romance scams and keep their hard-earned dollars safe,” Carr said.

Over one-third of romance scam victims experience the scams on Facebook or Instagram. The scammers quickly profess their love for the victim and often claim to be in the military or working abroad to explain why they are unable to meet in person, Carr said of the scams.

Here are some tips for avoiding romance scams:

  • Use websites like Tineye.com and images.google.com which allow reverse image searches
  • Never agree to open a bank account for someone, transfer money or re-ship goods they send to you
  • Stick to the dating app for communications and avoid giving out your phone number and email address
  • Talk to someone you trust if something seems off or unusual as they may have a clearer perspective since they are not emotionally involved

What to do if you are the victim of a romance scam:

  • Immediately cut off communication
  • Contact your bank, credit card issuer or gift card issuer to see if you can get your money back
  • Notify the online dating company or social media platform
  • File a complaint with the FTC
  • Notify the FBI

Visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website for more information on what to do if you lost money in a scam.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
Byne Baptist Church hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Photo of escaped Terrell Co. inmate Richard Boswell
Terrell Co. inmate who escaped from courthouse caught
Flood advisory for Southwest Georgia.
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany

Latest News

WALB
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
First and Broad sells "229" hats to represent the area code for Southwest Georgia.
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
WALB
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists
Red Wall Gallery is located at 113 E College Avenue in Ashburn, GA.
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists