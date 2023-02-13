Be on the lookout for romance scams this Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has tips on how to avoid romance scams this Valentine’s Day and year round.

“Unfortunately, con artists will prey on people’s most vulnerable emotions by taking advantage of those who turn to online platforms in an attempt to foster new connections,” Carr said.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 79,700 reports of romance scams with total losses in excess of $547 million and a median loss per victim of $2,400 in 2021. That’s an 80% increase from 2020.

Older adults ages 70 and up are particularly vulnerable with a median loss of $7,600 in 2021.

“On Valentine’s Day and all year round, you should be cautious with what you share online and never send money or sensitive data to someone you have not met in person. Knowledge is key, and our Consumer Protection Division is offering important tips to help all Georgians protect against romance scams and keep their hard-earned dollars safe,” Carr said.

Over one-third of romance scam victims experience the scams on Facebook or Instagram. The scammers quickly profess their love for the victim and often claim to be in the military or working abroad to explain why they are unable to meet in person, Carr said of the scams.

Here are some tips for avoiding romance scams:

Use websites like Tineye.com and images.google.com which allow reverse image searches

Never agree to open a bank account for someone, transfer money or re-ship goods they send to you

Stick to the dating app for communications and avoid giving out your phone number and email address

Talk to someone you trust if something seems off or unusual as they may have a clearer perspective since they are not emotionally involved

What to do if you are the victim of a romance scam:

Immediately cut off communication

Contact your bank, credit card issuer or gift card issuer to see if you can get your money back

Notify the online dating company or social media platform

File a complaint with the FTC

Notify the FBI

Visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website for more information on what to do if you lost money in a scam.

