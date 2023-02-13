Ask the Expert
APD asking for help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Albany Police...
Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Albany Police Department.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Eric Keith Brown Jr., 25, is wanted in connection to a November 2022 shooting incident that happened on the 500 block of Swift Street. Two people — including a 1-year-old — were injured in the shooting.

According to police, Brown is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to a child in the first degree and possession of a firearm charges.

He was last seen at the 300 block of Parker Road in Sumner, according to APD.

Brown is described as 5′9 and weighs 173 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

