Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton

People in Tifton are still finding ways to support downtown businesses despite the rain.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day.

The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event.

“Today is actually raining love in downtown Tifton,” Hillery Culpepper, the Tifton’s Mainstreet manager, said.

Still, people supported their downtown businesses. Families and friends could be seen darting in and out of stores with their raincoats.

“We love shopping here. They are always putting on sales. We could just find so many antiques that we love. They just have stuff that nobody else has,” Dana Lupo, shopper at Southern Pickers, said.

Lupo makes it a point to shop at least once a month in downtown Tifton. She doesn’t mind the commute from Berrien County. Culpepper said despite all the rain, people showed lots of love.

“What makes our small town stand out the most is that we are the Friendly City,” Culpepper said.

Sonia Wade, store manager at Southern Pickers, said she noticed a smaller crowd.

“Usually it’s a lot busier and a lot more brisk, but the weather hasn’t done as a favor,” Wade said.

Wade says she was surprised that there was a steady flow of people at points during the day. She and others credit that to the downtown they’ve helped build up.

“There’s businesses on each end of us that have more traffic because people love to come to places that have restaurants on eating places that aren’t chains,” Dade said.

“Our local merchants, business owners, and all of the people that come to downtown Tifton whether it is to shop, dine, or even staying overnight. They are friendly and they are welcoming,” Culpepper added.

There are more sales going on downtown through Valentine’s Day if you need some last-minute gifts.

