A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A historic building has a new use in the Syrup City.

First and Broad Pizza Co. recently opened its doors. Their building was formerly the city’s train depot and the Cairo Police Headquarters.

Karen and Jamie Holder are the owners of First and Broad. It’s in the heart of downtown Cairo. They won the bid on the property in 2022 and opened their doors in December. They previously owned Homeslice, a much smaller pizza shop that wasn’t downtown.

“We have been super blessed with a lot of our customers following us over here and then we have a lot of new customers,” Karen said.

“This has actually brought a breath of fresh air to downtown,” Justin Mims said.

Mims lives in Cairo and goes to First and Broad at least once a week with his family. The pizzeria is open 7 days a week. That’s unique for a small town like Cairo.

“There’s not a lot open on Sundays in Cairo. On Sunday you’re like “I don’t want to cook anything,” Mims said.

Punky’s is the other popular bar and restaurant open during the weekend in Cairo. First and Broad gives residents one more local option after church or to watch the big game.

“Pool tables. You have this pizza place. Pizza and beer and it’s family oriented. I like it,” Austin Legette, a lifelong Cairo resident, said.

Karen created more than 20 jobs with the restaurant. Other new businesses downtown have also provided a spark for more growth in Cairo. Today, there are restaurants looking to move downtown.

“That was the goal. For us to come and for others to follow,” Karen said.

The business pays tribute to the Motocross culture in Cairo.

“The money and the support that they put into our community it’s unimaginable. I wanted to do this building justice with the history behind it,” Karen said.

During the week, riders come to the restaurant to wind down. The building also has tributes to local stars like Jackie Robinson and WNBA’s Teresa Edwards.

“It’s able to make someone like me who has lived here their whole life feel at home,” Legette said.

The company hosts a corn hole tournament on Tuesday nights and has live music every Thursday night. They are 100% open but are still adding to their bar/back area. The restaurant is adequately located on the corner of 1st Avenue SW and Broad Street in Cairo.

