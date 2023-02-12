ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Skies will gradually clear into Monday morning, leading to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will also plummet into the cold 30s across the region. Clear skies will continue into Monday, leading to plenty of sunshine. Highs will get into the 60s and lows back down into the upper 30s; low 40s by Tuesday morning. We can thank high pressure for the dry weather, but no good things can last forever. This system will quickly push east, allowing for a southerly air return to warm our temperatures up and dry in more moisture. This warming trend sets starting Tuesday through Thursday. Highs at this time will be in the 70s with near 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall will return Thursday evening as a cold front moves on Thursday night. This means that Southwest Georgia is met again with showers and thunderstorms. Timing for these showers and storms is currently Thursday night into Friday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially east and along Highway 27. A slight risk for severe weather is likely at this time, according to the Storm Prediction Center. So we are going to keep a close eye on this forecast. We will keep you updated with any further developments. Thankfully, we will see drier and cooler weather next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows back in the 30s and 40s.

