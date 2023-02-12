First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms continue in southwest Georgia into the night. Flooding remains under this pattern, so stay alert and avoid flooded roadways. Low temperatures into Sunday morning will be in the mid-40s. Due to the placement low-pressure system, gusty winds will be possible throughout Sunday with winds as high as 40 mph. This is why a wind advisory is in place until 6 pm Sunday evening. We will also have cloudy skies and chilly highs in the 50s. Clearing will occur later Sunday evening with cooler and drier air overnight Sunday into Monday. Lows down into the 30s for a number of areas. A warming and drier trend begin on Monday, with highs back in the 60s and 70s returning by Tuesday. The biggest concern starts Thursday as a new frontal system brings in a chance for severe weather. A new low-level trough will move into the area and this will provide us with a chance for some severe storms to move into the region by the latter half of the week. A 15% chance of severe weather for Thursday is already highlighted east of a line from Americus through Bainbridge (including the city of Albany). After the trailing cold front crosses on Friday, temperatures drop toward the 50s and 60s for highs to close out the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.