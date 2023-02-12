Ask the Expert
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists

Red Wall Gallery is located at 113 E College Avenue in Ashburn, GA.
Red Wall Gallery is located at 113 E College Avenue in Ashburn, GA.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Local artists are getting a spotlight in downtown Ashburn.

Holly and David Gibson are re-starting a yearly art gallery at their downtown business called “Love the Art, Love The Artist.”

David said the showcase was four years in the making. COVID caused the couple to cancel their free annual event where residents can look at and buy art from local artists.

One of the more unique works on display was by Ed Cane. Cane used extinct wood from an old barn in Albany to make wooden snakes.

Brent Gregory also showed off his unique work. He shapes and carves arrowheads just like our ancestors made them.

“When I was younger I used to find arrowheads in the fields. I always wondered how did those guys make those,” Gregory said.

Holly’s favorite style is “mandala”. It’s middle-eastern/Buddhist art centered around circles.

There were other local artists on display for one day at the gallery.

Gregory is from Sycamore. He doesn’t go to many in-person galleries outside this one, so he’s glad it’s back.

“I’m never going to stop, it’s very therapeutic for me,” Gregory said.

Amaya Robbins sells candles themed with music. She’s from Albany and admits she didn’t know there was much to the small town.

“I’ve never been here before and they’re very nice. Miss Holly has a great smile and a very endearing personality. I think it’s kind of cool because it helps me get my name out,” Robbins said.

Holly and David didn’t get as big of a crowd as they would’ve liked because of the rain. David told me they hope people will start coming out now that events like these are back on.

The town still has many people in boarded-up and dilapidated buildings. He hopes more events will give a spark for more life in the downtown area in the post-COVID world.

The gallery is open by request. They also hold monthly painting events at Red Wall Gallery & Events. Contact David at (229) 456-0914.

