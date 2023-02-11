Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future.

The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth.

Before interstate systems and trucks were present, goods were imported by railroads.

From the Pullman Porters exhibit to a full train layout of the city of Tifton representing the 1960s, visitors are able to get a good history lesson along with a hands-on experience of what life was like almost 100 years ago.

George M. Pullman began hiring thousands of Black men, including many former slaves, to serve white passengers traveling across the country. That’s where the name “Pullman Porters” came about. This started shortly after the American Civil War.

Christopher Parrott, the museum board director and chairman, told WALB they plan to make the exhibit ongoing incorporating it as a permanent display

“It’s not only Black History Month but Black history is American history,” Parrott said.

The exhibit dedicated to the Pullman Porters brings awareness and education to people about their significance in the railroad industry. The Pullman Porters helped shape the Black middle class in the 1960s to launch the Civil Rights Movement.

He says this will be a permanent part of the museum.

“The Pullman Porters were an instrumental part of moving people in America and that interaction of different people and different cultures and spreading ideas,” Parrott added.

The train museum is usually open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

They are encouraging the community to come to learn about Tifton’s deep history.

