Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history

Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future.

The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth.

Before interstate systems and trucks were present, goods were imported by railroads.

From the Pullman Porters exhibit to a full train layout of the city of Tifton representing the 1960s, visitors are able to get a good history lesson along with a hands-on experience of what life was like almost 100 years ago.

George M. Pullman began hiring thousands of Black men, including many former slaves, to serve white passengers traveling across the country. That’s where the name “Pullman Porters” came about. This started shortly after the American Civil War.

Christopher Parrott, the museum board director and chairman, told WALB they plan to make the exhibit ongoing incorporating it as a permanent display

“It’s not only Black History Month but Black history is American history,” Parrott said.

The exhibit dedicated to the Pullman Porters brings awareness and education to people about their significance in the railroad industry. The Pullman Porters helped shape the Black middle class in the 1960s to launch the Civil Rights Movement.

He says this will be a permanent part of the museum.

“The Pullman Porters were an instrumental part of moving people in America and that interaction of different people and different cultures and spreading ideas,” Parrott added.

The train museum is usually open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

They are encouraging the community to come to learn about Tifton’s deep history.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’
Photo of rape and kidnapping suspect Cornelius Ward
APD: Man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour

Latest News

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to its airport and air crafts coming soon.
Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history