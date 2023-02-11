Ask the Expert
Soggy Saturday, Breezy & Cool Sunday

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lowndes and Echols Counties got doused with rain up to 8″ of rainfall from a narrow band of rain this morning. Those areas should expect an additional 3-4′' through Sunday morning.

Light to moderate rain continues for most of our northwest counties.

We reintroduce the storm threat tomorrow as a warm front lifts. It looks like that front will stay to the south. There is a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday in the Panhandle. We are not in that risk. If things change we’ll let you know. Most will get just rain. Widespread 1-2″ up to 3″.

Tomorrow will be cold. Starting off near 50 and temperatures don’t get much warmer than that.

The low pressure providing the rain is cold core. That means areas towards Augusta and Atlanta could see snow. It’s not likely here.

Sunday will be windy. Clouds stick around early, but clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

It’ll finally turn sunny on Monday. Lows in the 30s, highs in the 60s. Temperatures quickly rebound. Highs get to the 70s on Tuesday. Chances for rain return midweek, but it’s low end. Another front approaches next weekend -

