Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
Photo of escaped Terrell Co. inmate Richard Boswell
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
Photo of rape and kidnapping suspect Cornelius Ward
APD: Man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

Latest News

City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says