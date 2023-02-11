Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Portions of State Route 7 in Lowndes County, Echols County and parts of Florida are closed due to water on the road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The main area affected will be State Route 7 in Lowndes and Echols County between Lakepark, Georgia, and Jennings, Florida.

The road will be closed from Friday until the water recedes, GDOT says.

Directions for travelers going through the area are as follows:

Traffic headed southbound on US41/SR7 will turn left onto SR 376 in Lakepark, travel east to the intersection of SR135 and turn right onto SR 135 and travel to Florida, and continue on FL SR 141 to Jennings, FL and end detour at Intersection of US41/SR7.

Traffic headed northbound on US 41 will turn right onto FL Route 141 in Jennings, Florida, travel east, and continue on Georgia SR 135 to the intersection of SR 376 and turn left onto SR 376, travel to Lakepark, Georgia, and end detour at intersection of US41/SR7.

For more information from the department, call 511, or visit 511ga.org.

