ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA.

The following counties have been placed under a flood warning until 7:15 p.m.:

Berrien County

Brooks County

Cook County

Lanier County

Lowndes County

The following counties are under a flood watch until late tonight:

Baker County

Ben Hill County

Calhoun County

Colquitt County

Decatur County

Dougherty County

Grady County

Irwin County

Lee County

Miller County

Mitchell County

Seminole County

Terrell County

Thomas County

Tift County

Turner County

Worth County

