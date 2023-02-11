Ask the Expert
Flood advisories in much of SWGA

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA.

The following counties have been placed under a flood warning until 7:15 p.m.:

  • Berrien County
  • Brooks County
  • Cook County
  • Lanier County
  • Lowndes County

The following counties are under a flood watch until late tonight:

  • Baker County
  • Ben Hill County
  • Calhoun County
  • Colquitt County
  • Decatur County
  • Dougherty County
  • Grady County
  • Irwin County
  • Lee County
  • Miller County
  • Mitchell County
  • Seminole County
  • Terrell County
  • Thomas County
  • Tift County
  • Turner County
  • Worth County

