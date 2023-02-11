Flood advisories in much of SWGA
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA.
The following counties have been placed under a flood warning until 7:15 p.m.:
- Berrien County
- Brooks County
- Cook County
- Lanier County
- Lowndes County
The following counties are under a flood watch until late tonight:
- Baker County
- Ben Hill County
- Calhoun County
- Colquitt County
- Decatur County
- Dougherty County
- Grady County
- Irwin County
- Lee County
- Miller County
- Mitchell County
- Seminole County
- Terrell County
- Thomas County
- Tift County
- Turner County
- Worth County
