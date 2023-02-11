City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Kids and adults with special needs are shining bright at a prom-like event that made its premiere in the Good Life City.

Friday, more than 200 people showed up in their fanciest clothes, ready to shine in Albany. They had the chance to walk the red carpet, dance and make some memories.

When you think of the red carpet, what comes to mind? Well, for some of the guests, this was a first. Just the look on their faces as people cheered them on made them feel special.

“So I think again, this group of people wonderful group of people have wanted a space where they’re able to actually be themselves. And so, they get that here. Not only do they get to be themselves, but they also get to be celebrated for who they are,” Nathan Boldt, teacher and athletic director at Byne Christian School, said.

Durrah Butler, a Lee County baseball team player, shared what it was like to have the support of his teammates in making dreams come true.

“It’s a great thing to see all of our baseball guys being buddies with people. Seeing them enjoy the rest of the community. And just a good thing to put out a good image with the community and do something because you want to do it,” Butler said.

The number of people involved in the special event speaks volumes about the need for events such as this.

“The amount of volunteers that came forward, the number of sponsors that came behind us. We had 220-something guest register for our first year. So we were blown away by the response, which really tells us that the need is here for an event like this,” Lyndsay Jackson, the red carpet organizer, said.

There were different roles, including Red Carpet, a buddy or a floater. One volunteer says the smiles made it all worth it.

“I felt like I was called to do that role. And I really enjoyed it just seeing my buddy smile, the person I was helping out, and everyone else. Seeing them happy and doing everything I could to help them and just giving their parents and caregiver a break for the night. Just that one night helped them a lot,” Isaac Cave, a buddy volunteer, said.

A lot of the attendees say they can’t believe this many people showed up for them. The energy is high, and they can’t wait to have this moment again.

