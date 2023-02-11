Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs

Sherwood Christian Academy
Sherwood Christian Academy(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees.

Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.

The students are designing an app using Figma as they write about digital ethics and safety as it relates to artificial intelligence. The students are also using ChatGPT from Open.ai to write portions of the apps as they do research.

The employees have scheduled a Zoom interview with the students on Feb. 13. During the interview, students will present their apps, share their workflow and provide feedback on Figma’s design tool.

The students plan to release the app prototypes in February for viewing by the public.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Photo of escaped Terrell Co. inmate Richard Boswell
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search
Bill to increase minimum wage in Georgia
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
Tonight was a special night all across the world celebrating those with special needs making...
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’

Latest News

WALB
Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton
Flood advisory for Southwest Georgia.
Flood advisories in much of SWGA
Move Over Law
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’