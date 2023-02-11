Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees.

Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.

The students are designing an app using Figma as they write about digital ethics and safety as it relates to artificial intelligence. The students are also using ChatGPT from Open.ai to write portions of the apps as they do research.

The employees have scheduled a Zoom interview with the students on Feb. 13. During the interview, students will present their apps, share their workflow and provide feedback on Figma’s design tool.

The students plan to release the app prototypes in February for viewing by the public.

