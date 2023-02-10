Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’
Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants.
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
Photo of rape and kidnapping suspect Cornelius Ward
APD: Man arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

Latest News

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda...
Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
White House: Pentagon downs object flying in US airspace off Alaska coastline
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide