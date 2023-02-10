Trap Music Museum highlights Black History Month with new exhibit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world renown Trap Music Museum hosted its annual “Black Currency” event celebrating art, entrepreneurship, entertainment and Atlanta based black owned businesses in honor of Black History Month.

“This celebration highlighted several Atlanta based businesses that have contributed to the fabric of our culture while using artwork as a free expression,” officials said.

Honorees included: Magic City, Slim & Huskys, Paw Kids, Collective Gallery, TomrO, and AKOO Clothing owned by T.I.

“This celebrates our amazing black history, and Atlanta and our art, our ideas, and our passion,” said CJ Williams, Trap Music Museum Ambassador and Manager.

More than 100 attendees enjoyed the new exhibit, art, networking and beverages.

”There are amazing artists here that have their works displayed in the exhibit tonight. They have amazing work that helps to encapsulate art and culture and everything that the city of Atlanta has to offer to the world,” Williams said.

The Trap Music Museum, owned by Atlanta native and Hip-Hop icon T.I., opened its doors in October 2018 and has been an important staple in the community as the world’s first hip hop museum.

According to Trap Music Museum officials, thousands of people visit the museum every week.

