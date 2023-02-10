Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an inmate that escaped from a courthouse on Friday.

Richard Boswell was last seen on a work detail at the Terrell County Courthouse on East Lee Street in Dawson.

Boswell was last seen in a white t-shirt and white pants with a blue stripe. He has half of his left arm tattooed.

He is 5′6, 130 pounds and has green eyes.

If you see Boswell, call the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488 or the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

