Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus.

Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.

Raines is 5′8″ and 180 pounds.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.