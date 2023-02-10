Ask the Expert
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Photo of missing Sumter County teen Canyliah Raines.
Photo of missing Sumter County teen Canyliah Raines.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus.

Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.

Raines is 5′8″ and 180 pounds.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

