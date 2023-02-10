Ask the Expert
Southwest Georgia Health District offering free safe sex supplies

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia Public Health District is now offering a free condom delivery service for 14 South Georgia counties.

The program is offered in the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth.

Rules about the free program include orders only being sent to people over 16, orders being limited to one shipment per person a month and others.

For more information on the program, click here.

