Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

