Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Paw Prints on Your Heart

Recent research on canines showed that they pick up on chemical and psychological cues from...
Recent research on canines showed that they pick up on chemical and psychological cues from their owners that make those moods spread. When you’re stressed, your dog is stressed too.(Titus Tscharntke / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Our pets may be the ones who impact us the most. In fact, a study revealed that those who spent more time with their dogs experienced a 300% increase in oxytocin levels and experts say loving a pet is an innate part of our nature as humans. 87.3% of Americans were reported as happier than the average person because of owning a pet. Our pets may be connected deeper to us than we will ever know.

“Dogs, for example, understand human communication much better than a human primate,” said Federico Rossano, PhD, a Cognitive Scientist at UCSD.

Recent research on canines showed that they pick up on chemical and psychological cues from their owners that make those moods spread. When you’re stressed, your dog is stressed too.

Rossano says, “When you cry, their heartbeat changes. Their heartbeat changes. They can realize there’s something off.”

While cats can appear detached at times, one study showed that cats would rather spend time interacting with their owner than eating. Petting a cat can also release oxytocin, also known as the love hormone, and is proven to improve our moods.

Having a pet is linked to an increased life span as well. They contribute to longer lives by influencing longevity, stress reduction, fighting cardiovascular disease, and linking us to support systems.

“You actually have a living creature that cares about you, that pays attention to you, and they will notice,” said Rossano.

Pets may also keep us alive longer. A study of over 2,000 pet owners showed significant lower risk of death from stroke and heart attack compared to non-pet owners.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident.
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
Albany native Bobby Powell is one of 12 finalists to be the Atlanta Braves' new PA announcer. ...
Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’
Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants.
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

A recent poll found that most Americans believe true love does exist. And over 67% feel they’ve...
Healing Hearts: The power of true love
WALB
ATC opens radiology technology lab
Black History Month
Learn, Honor and Embrace: Celebrating Black History Month
On average, women spend up to $20 per menstrual cycle on period products.
South Georgians react to Senate bill potentially ending “Pink Tax” on feminine products