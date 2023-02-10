Major changes, improvements coming to Valdosta Regional Airport

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport could have some improvements to their airport and air crafts coming soon.

Valdosta Regional Airport is issuing a 60-day public notice to the community for improvements they say are needed. They want to bring four future projects to the regional airport to replace some things that are over 70 years old.

Jim Galloway, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes Airport Authority, said the existing control tower and terminal on the general aviation side were built when the runways were shorter. The improvements they have coming will offer additional safety to the aircraft and passengers on board.

“One is to build a new control tower, one is to build a new general aviation terminal,” Galloway said. “Our new tower will be a couple stories taller than the existing tower to offer the controllers a better line of sight to the aircraft on the far end of the runway.”

Galloway said the funding for these projects will be from the airport improvement program, other available grants and special sales tax.

“Because we have more than 10,000 passengers per year, we’re entitled to a million dollar grant through the Federal Aviation Administration,” Galloway said. “The control tower is primarily through a T-SPLOST, a Transportation Investment Act Project, through the City of Valdosta and the General Aviation Terminal through SPLOST 8 through Lowndes County.”

When speaking with passengers who were flying out of the airport on Friday, they said the airport is really convenient for them. There are only one or two things they feel need to be improved.

“The only thing I would say is just to have some more flight times. That’s something that I run into a little bit. For instance, I finished up yesterday early at my clients and was thinking maybe I can get in on an earlier flight and head back to Oklahoma. But the flight times were pretty limited.” Taylor Gazda, a passenger at the Valdosta Regional Airport, said.

Valdosta Regional Airport expects these improvements to be done within the next five years.

The Valdosta Regional Airport services 40,000 passengers a year. Offering quick and easy access to commercial air service with one connection to worldwide destinations.

“I decide to fly into Valdosta because it’s super convenient versus having to drive from Atlanta or drive up from Jacksonville,” Gazda said. “The flight is a little bit more expensive than if I were to fly into a bigger airport and drive, but I’m able to (get things) like rental cars and things like that. So it’s really convenient from that standpoint.”

Delta is changing the aircraft they send in and out of the Valdosta Regional Airport. Although passengers want more flights, the airport will only have two flights a day since they will be using bigger aircraft.

“Beginning May 1, they’ll start service with the Canadair Regional Jet 900 which has 76 seats. The current jets that we have coming in and out are the 200s, and they have 50 seats. The 76 seats will offer 12 first class seats, 20 comfort plus seats and 44 seats in the main cabin,” Galloway said.

Gallaway said he understands people want more flights, but there are plenty of other good reasons to fly out or into the Valdosta Regional Airport.

“There’s free parking, free wi-fi, and we offer convenience. I can’t be honest with you and say we offer cheap tickets because Delta sets those prices. But what we do is try to help.” Galloway said. “I mean our parking lot is smaller than Walmart. So, I mean you walk out of the terminal building with your bag and then 10 minutes later, you’re home.”

Galloway said they are actively studying what the airport could become 20 years from now. They plan to have those results in about nine months, including the possibility of a second airline addition.

